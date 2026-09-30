After three finals, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School finally lifts National Juniors Challenge trophy

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Zincovit National Juniors Challenge has crowned Ayikuma Methodist Basic School of Accra-Dodowa as its new champions, after the school made its third consecutive appearance in the grand finale.
The school secured the ultimate prize at the grand finale of the academic quiz competition held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Dansoman.
The event, which was streamed live on Joy Prime, brought together Junior High School students for a final test of knowledge, speed and composure.
Organised by the Uniwiz Foundation, the 2026 edition attracted 286 schools from across the country, with four schools eventually progressing to the grand finale.
After a keenly contested competition, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School emerged as winners, followed by Kay-Billie-Klaer International School of Ada as first runner-up.
Crismond Academy from Kumasi-Asenua placed second runner-up, while Eli International School from Ho-Sokode finished in fourth place.
The victory marked a significant achievement for Ayikuma Methodist Basic School, which had featured in the previous two grand finales but had not yet claimed the overall title.
The final brought together students, teachers, parents, education officials and other stakeholders, with Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), among the notable personalities in attendance.
Representatives of the Ghana Education Service (GES), headline sponsor Zincovit, produced by Indus Life Sciences, members of the organising board and other education stakeholders also attended the event.
Ayikuma Methodist Basic School received a grand prize package comprising a cash prize of GH¢5,000, additional cash prizes, an ICT setup, a library setup, brand-new laptops and other rewards.
Individual excellence was also recognised, with the top contestants receiving cash prizes of GH¢500 each.
Hamdiyya Nasir Kooli of Ayikuma Methodist Basic School was named Overall Best Contestant, while her schoolmate, Saeed Suleman, won the Best Male Contestant award.
Maame Afia Akoto Bediako of Kay-Billie-Klaer International School was adjudged Best Female Contestant.
Speaking at the close of the competition, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Uniwiz Foundation and founder of the National Juniors Challenge, Wisdom Larry Quarme-Doe, said the competition had demonstrated the potential of young people across the country.
"As the curtains draw on this incredible journey of intellect, grit, and brilliance, we are reminded that the future of our nation is in exceptionally capable hands. To every brilliant mind that graced this stage: you didn’t just compete; you inspired us with your hunger for knowledge and your composure under pressure.
Mr Quarme-Doe encouraged the contestants to view the competition as more than just a quest for the trophy, stressing that the experience itself was valuable.
"Remember, whether you lift the trophy today or carry home invaluable lessons, every single one of you is already a champion. Thank you to our title sponsor, Zincovit, for championing young minds and fueling this journey of academic excellence, and to all the teachers, parents, and schools who nurtured these future leaders. Keep questioning, keep exploring, and keep shining."
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