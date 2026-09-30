Economy

FABAG commends Ato Forson’s over removal of 20% excise duty on locally manufactured fruit juices 

Source: Joy Business  
  30 September 2026 1:55pm
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has commended Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for his performance in office, particularly his decision to abolish the 20% excise duty on locally manufactured fruit juices.

The Association said the removal of the duty demonstrated the Minister’s responsiveness to industry concerns and his willingness to take decisive action to support local fruit juice producers.

At a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Association’s Chairman, Rev. John Awuni, said members were impressed by Dr. Forson’s decision to address a concern the industry had raised repeatedly under the previous administration.

“It only took you to boldly execute it. We want to commend you sincerely for that,” he said.

Rev. Awuni thanked Dr. Forson on behalf of the Association, noting that fruit juice manufacturers had campaigned for the removal of the tax for several years.

Producers have argued that the 20% duty, introduced in 2023, increased production costs and made locally manufactured fruit juices less competitive than imported alternatives.

Dr. Forson announced the planned abolition during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, committing the government to removing the duty. That commitment has since been reflected in legislation.

The Association said the removal would provide relief to fruit juice manufacturers, strengthen the local industry and create greater opportunities for the use of locally produced fruits.

The Finance Minister also urged the Association to work with the government to identify practical ways to address food gluts and bring relief to farmers.

The policy takes effect on October 1, 2026, following Parliament’s passage of the new Excise Duty Act and presidential assent.

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has commended Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for his performance in office, particularly his decision to abolish the 20% excise duty on locally manufactured fruit juices.

The Association said the removal of the duty demonstrated the Minister’s responsiveness to industry concerns and his willingness to take decisive action to support local fruit juice producers.

At a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Association’s Chairman, Rev. John Awuni, said members were impressed by Dr. Forson’s decision to address a concern the industry had raised repeatedly under the previous administration.

“It only took you to boldly execute it. We want to commend you sincerely for that,” he said.

Rev. Awuni thanked Dr. Forson on behalf of the Association, noting that fruit juice manufacturers had campaigned for the removal of the tax for several years.

Producers have argued that the 20% duty, introduced in 2023, increased production costs and made locally manufactured fruit juices less competitive than imported alternatives.

Dr. Forson announced the planned abolition during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, committing the government to removing the duty. That commitment has since been reflected in legislation.

The Association said the removal would provide relief to fruit juice manufacturers, strengthen the local industry and create greater opportunities for the use of locally produced fruits.

The Finance Minister also urged the Association to work with the government to identify practical ways to address food gluts and bring relief to farmers.

The policy takes effect on October 1, 2026, following Parliament’s passage of the new Excise Duty Act and presidential assent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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