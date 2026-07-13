Ghana nears completion of external debt restructuring with successful SADEREA Notes Exchange

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghana has reached the final stage of its external debt restructuring following the successful exchange of the outstanding SADEREA Notes, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

According to the Ministry, the transaction was settled on 13 July 2026 with a value date of 10 July 2026, effectively resolving the last outstanding component of the country’s sovereign bonded debt restructuring.

The development marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s economic recovery efforts and brings the country closer to concluding its comprehensive external debt restructuring programme.

The SADEREA Notes comprise 12.5% Senior Secured Amortising Bonds that were originally issued to finance capital expenditure in Ghana’s health sector. Of the original US$253.2 million issued, approximately US$117.8 million in principal remained outstanding as of January 2026.

The Ministry said the successful exchange reinforces Government’s commitment to restoring debt sustainability, strengthening investor confidence, and maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Officials described the completion of the transaction as another important step in Ghana’s efforts to rebuild economic resilience following the debt restructuring process, which has sought to place the country’s public finances on a more sustainable footing.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to prudent debt management, sound public financial management, and the continued implementation of policies aimed at safeguarding Ghana’s long-term macroeconomic stability.

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