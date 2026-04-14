Ghana’s economic turnaround gains global spotlight at IMF/World Bank spring meetings

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s economic recovery story took centre stage at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, as Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the country’s turnaround experience at the 13th African Fiscal Forum’s High-Level Roundtable.
Addressing the session on “Macro-Fiscal Developments and Outlook in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Dr. Forson said Ghana’s experience over the past fifteen months demonstrates that African economies can not only navigate crises but also leverage them as opportunities for deep structural reform.
He recalled that Ghana faced severe economic challenges in 2022/2023, but noted that a combination of bold policy measures and sustained reforms since 2025 has helped restore macroeconomic stability and rebuild the fundamentals of the economy.
Providing evidence of the recovery, the Finance Minister highlighted strong improvements across key macroeconomic indicators. Real GDP growth rose to 6% in 2025, up from 5.8% in 2024, while inflation declined sharply from 23.8% in 2024 to 5.8% in 2025, falling further to 3.2% as of March 2026.
He also pointed to a significant stabilisation of the local currency, with the cedi appreciating by more than 40% against the US dollar in 2025, with gains continuing into 2026.
On the fiscal front, Dr. Forson noted that Ghana’s primary balance, measured on a commitment basis and serving as the country’s fiscal anchor, improved from a deficit of 2.9% of GDP to a surplus of 2.6% of GDP in 2025. Public debt levels have also declined markedly, with the debt-to-GDP ratio falling from 61.8% to 45.3% at the end of 2025—well ahead of the initial 2034 target.
In addition, international reserves have strengthened, now covering 5.8 months of imports, while policy credibility has been reinforced through stronger institutions and the adoption of clear fiscal rules.
Dr. Forson emphasised that the gains reflect disciplined fiscal management and a deliberate strategy to anchor economic policy in credible institutions, ensuring sustainability over the medium term.
The IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings continue in Washington, D.C., bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, and global economic leaders to assess the global economic outlook and policy priorities for sustained growth.
Latest Stories
-
Education Minister constitutes committee to probe UTAG allegations against GTEC leadership
32 seconds
-
GNFS responds to fatal crash at Mile 44 on Accra–Kumasi highway
1 minute
-
MTN drives blood donation as Asante Mampong as part of Ashantifest
7 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover edged up by 41.76% to GH¢3.53bn
16 minutes
-
Vincent Assafuah urges balanced expectations over Carlos Queiroz appointment as Black Stars coach
26 minutes
-
Ghana’s economic turnaround gains global spotlight at IMF/World Bank spring meetings
38 minutes
-
Ghana’s export earnings in 2025 dominated by UAE, India and Switzerland – GSS
38 minutes
-
Sunderland condemn racist abuse of Brobbey
39 minutes
-
UTAG defends call for GTEC leadership removal, citing governance concerns
44 minutes
-
Transport Minister to meet GUTA over dispute on Publican AI Port System on Thursday
47 minutes
-
GRA boss says no payments made to SML since he took office in 2025
48 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council inducts 315 physician assistants
56 minutes
-
Ghana, Rwanda regulators sign MoU on nuclear safety cooperation
57 minutes
-
Free Primary Health Care Programme to ensure early detection of illnesses – Akandoh
58 minutes
-
NPP condemns arrest, raises concerns over free speech, abuse of state power
59 minutes