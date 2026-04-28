Post-IMF era could test Ghana’s economic gains – AGI Chief warns

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s recent economic stability and growing investor confidence may come under pressure once the country exits its programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has cautioned.
While acknowledging improvements in fiscal management and renewed market optimism, concerns are emerging over how sustainable these gains will be in the absence of IMF backing.
The programme has played a critical role in restoring credibility and attracting investment, raising questions about the potential shift in sentiment after its conclusion.
Industry leaders say maintaining momentum will require discipline and continuity in policy implementation, warning against any form of complacency that could reverse the progress made so far.
“We’ve gained so much confidence in the system. We’ve encouraged people to invest now. The government has done very well in managing the economy in a very prudent manner. That has brought confidence. If the IMF exits, what is the implication?” he asked.
Beyond macroeconomic stability, the AGI has stressed the need to strengthen domestic production to reduce reliance on imports, which continue to expose the economy to external shocks. Expanding local industry, they argue, will be key to building long-term resilience.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, April 27, AGI Chief Executive Officer Seth Twum-Akoaboah also highlighted persistent challenges in access to affordable financing, urging development finance institutions such as EXIM Bank, Development Bank Ghana and the National Investment Bank to refocus their lending towards productive sectors.
He further called for lower interest rates to support industrial growth and sustain economic recovery.
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