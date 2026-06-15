Italy-Ghana water tech workshop convenes top-tier firms to showcase market-leading innovations 

Italian trade promotion agency, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with BolognaFiere and Accadueo (H2O)—Italy’s leading exhibition dedicated to the water sector—has announced a two-day Italy-Ghana Water Technology workshop in Accra, Ghana.

Scheduled for July 8-9, 2026, the two-day interactive event will bring a delegation of leading Italian companies specialising in water treatment, wastewater management, pumping systems, and filtration technologies to Ghana.

Italian water tech firms specialised in flow control solutions, environmental technologies and sustainable water infrastructure will also feature prominently in the workshop.

The initiative, according to ITA, aims to foster business partnerships, technology transfer and commercial cooperation between Italian solution providers and Ghanaian stakeholders.

Participating Italian companies include Caprari S.p.A, makers of pumping systems for water supply, wastewater and irrigation; Etatrond D.S. S.p.A, experts in dosing, disinfection and water treatment technologies; and I.D.Eco S.r.l, environmental and water treatment solutions specialists.

Other top water tech firms participating include: Libo S.r.l.—filtration and industrial water solutions; Paparelli Alessandro e Figlio S.r.l, mechanical screening and pretreatment systems experts; Sereco S.r.l, wastewater treatment and water recycling technologies; Teti Acques S.r.l, drinking water and industrial water treatment plants; Valveit S.r.l, valves and flow control solutions; and Biomar S.r.l, environmental and sustainable water management technologies.

The programme will feature a range of activities designed to foster business partnerships and knowledge exchange, with key highlights such as pre-arranged business-to-business (B2B) meetings, technical presentations, and workshop sessions led by industry experts.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in networking sessions, site visits, and sector-specific discussions aimed at promoting collaboration and exploring new business opportunities.

Interested participants are kindly requested to complete the registration form at https://forms.gle/Z7sUkaWCbnPFiEdZ9 or email accra@ice.it not later than Thursday, 18th June 2026.

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