Luv FM High School Debate: Afigyaman, OKESS seal Round of 16 spots in style

Afigyaman SHS and Osei Kyeretwie SHS (OKESS) have secured places in the Round of 16 of the 2026 LUV FM Kel Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate after contrasting victories brought the preliminary stage to an exciting close.

Afigyaman SHS edged fellow debutants New Edubiase SHS by just four points, while OKESS recorded a commanding victory over Oppon Memorial SHS (OMESS) at the Christian Service University.

The final two contests on Friday produced one of the narrowest battles of the preliminary stage and an emphatic win, setting the tone for an even more competitive knockout phase.

In Contest 9, debutants Afigyaman SHS and New Edubiase SHS faced off on the motion: “Tablets supplied by the government to students in SHS should be withdrawn.”

Afigyaman, arguing in the affirmative, said the government should redirect resources towards more pressing challenges in schools, including infrastructure and essential learning materials.

The school questioned the priority given to tablets at a time when some students still face difficulties accessing basic materials such as textbooks.

New Edubiase, however, mounted a strong opposition, challenging Afigyaman's arguments and making the contest a closely fought affair.

Afigyaman eventually secured a 227–223 majority victory, advancing to the next stage by a slim four-point margin.

“It may be our first time, but we have prepared adequately and we are here to make a statement,” the Afigyaman debaters said after the contest.

Despite the defeat, New Edubiase's strong score would prove crucial.

The final preliminary contest saw OKESS take on Oppon Memorial SHS on the motion: “The Concept of Free Speech is Dead on Arrival of a New Government.”

OKESS argued in favour of the motion, contending that changes in government could introduce laws, policies and regulations capable of affecting the practical exercise of free speech.

OMESS, which opposed the motion, maintained that constitutional protections and existing laws guarantee freedom of expression and prevent a change of government from simply taking away that fundamental right.

OKESS countered with practical examples of how government policies and regulations could influence the extent to which people exercise their freedom of speech.

The school maintained its advantage through the final round of rebuttals to secure a 248–204 unanimous victory.

The result brought OMESS's campaign to an end and sparked celebrations among the OKESS camp.

“As ‘AHENEMMA’, this was only but a deserving victory,” one of the school's trainers said.

With the preliminary stage now concluded, the competition's highest-scorer rule has handed two losing schools a second chance.

Anglican SHS and New Edubiase SHS emerged as the two highest-scoring non-winning schools and have therefore qualified for the Round of 16.

For New Edubiase, the qualification provides a welcome reprieve after its narrow defeat to Afigyaman.

The school's 223 points were enough to keep its campaign alive despite failing to win the contest.

The conclusion of the preliminary stage now sets the stage for the Round of 16, where the seeded schools will join the competition.

Among them are defending champions Prempeh College, raising expectations for another intense battle for the 2026 crown.

The knockout stage will demand more than strong arguments. Schools will need a combination of research, composure, rebuttal skills and strategic thinking to survive.

With the field narrowing, every point could prove decisive as the competition moves into its next chapter.

The LUV FM Kel Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate is sponsored by Kel Charcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewellery, Otuasekan Community Bank and New Generation Investment Services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.