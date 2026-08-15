Beyond State Funding: NSA Inaugurates Deen-led team to power Ghana’s sports reset

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Fred Awaah, has declared that traditional state funding can no longer stand alone if Ghana is to achieve youth empowerment, modern sports infrastructure and sustained international athletic excellence.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the Authority’s five-member Resource Mobilisation and Partnership Committee at the ESP Hotel Conference Room in Accra on Friday, 14 August 2026, Prof. Awaah described the occasion as a decisive turning point in the governance, strategic direction and financial sustainability of Ghanaian sport.

“We gather at a defining juncture in our nation’s sports administration,” he said.

“If we are to fully realize our bold vision for youth empowerment, modern infrastructure development and sustained athletic excellence, traditional state funding frameworks can no longer stand alone.”

Prof. Awaah said Ghana must innovate, diversify its sports revenue streams and cultivate high-value, mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector and international development agencies.

He stressed that the committee’s inauguration was not a ceremonial exercise but a concrete step towards implementing the NSA’s broader Reset and Transformation Agenda.

“This inauguration is not a mere ceremonial gathering; it represents the concrete execution of our overarching Reset and Transformation Agenda,” he stated.

The committee was constituted following a resolution passed by the NSA Governing Board at its Second Quarterly Session on 12 June 2026.

It is chaired by Mr Samson Deen, with Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah serving as Co-Chairman. The other members are Hajia Zenabu Sulemana, Alhaji Mutawakilu Iddrisu and Mavis Ekua Enyamah Kwainoe, who also serves as Member and Secretary.

Congratulating the appointees, Prof. Awaah said their selection reflected the confidence that the Governing Board and management had in their professional integrity, proven track records and visionary leadership.

He charged the committee to use its terms of reference as a practical blueprint for aggressive partnership outreach, long-term financial sustainability and transparent resource management.

“Let your Terms of Reference be your compass,” he said.

“Rigorously execute your TOR as a clear blueprint to drive aggressive partner outreach, ensure fiscal sustainability and embed absolute transparency into resource management.”

The Board Chairman further urged the members to approach the assignment as a national mission capable of leaving a lasting impact on Ghana’s sporting landscape.

He said the committee’s success should be measured not merely by the number of meetings held or proposals developed, but by the strength of the partnerships secured, the resources mobilised and the sustainable opportunities created for athletes, communities and sporting institutions.

“Approach this assignment not merely as an administrative duty, but as a crusade to leave an indelible, transformative footprint across the entire Ghanaian sports landscape for generations to come,” Prof. Awaah charged.

He assured the committee of the Governing Board’s full institutional support, including assistance to remove administrative bottlenecks and provide the strategic backing required for the members to deliver on their mandate.

Prof. Awaah also commended Mr Deen and his team for securing the inauguration venue and its full logistical support at no cost to the National Sports Authority.

According to him, the gesture demonstrated the patriotism, selflessness and operational efficiency required to drive the Reset Agenda.

“This spirit of patriotism, selflessness and operational efficiency is precisely what the Reset Agenda demands,” he said.

“On behalf of the Board, management and the sports community, I extend our deepest gratitude to Mr Deen and his team for setting such a high standard from day one.”

In his remarks at the ceremony, Mr Deen placed grassroots participation and talent identification at the centre of the committee’s emerging national mission.

“The Constituency Games must be more than a competition; they must become a national talent-discovery movement,” he declared.

Prof. Awaah also called on corporate organisations, international institutions and development partners to support the committee’s work and help establish a stronger and more sustainable financing foundation for Ghanaian sport.

He described the media as an indispensable stakeholder whose responsibility must extend beyond publicising programmes and celebrating athletes’ achievements to demanding transparency and accountability across the sports sector.

“We look to you not only to amplify our vision and celebrate our athletes’ milestones, but to serve as critical allies in upholding transparency and accountability,” he told journalists.

Prof. Awaah concluded by calling for bold action and collective resolve to transform sport into a productive sector capable of generating economic opportunities, strengthening national unity and restoring Ghana’s competitive sporting stature.

“Let us reset our strategies, mobilise our collective strength and transform sports into a vibrant sector of economic growth and national pride,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.