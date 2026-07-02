Ghana Sports Fund boss courts global support for youth sports development

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has used Ghana's participation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup to rally international support for sports development, calling on investors, philanthropists and corporate organisations to invest in the country's next generation of sporting talent.
While the Black Stars continue their campaign in the United States, Dr Wuaku says the tournament also presents a unique opportunity to promote Ghana's broader sports development agenda on the global stage.
Speaking during engagements with members of the Ghanaian community and potential partners in the United States, Dr Wuaku said the Ghana Sports Fund is committed to expanding opportunities for young athletes by supporting talent development and improving sporting infrastructure.
He explained that the Fund seeks to ensure that gifted sportsmen and women are not denied the opportunity to realise their full potential because of financial constraints.
According to him, Ghana has an abundance of sporting talent capable of excelling on the international stage, but sustained investment is essential to unlock that potential.
Dr Wuaku appealed to individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to support the Fund's efforts to transform the lives of young people through sport.
He described sport as one of Africa's most powerful tools for youth empowerment and national development, stressing that strategic investment in the sector could create opportunities for thousands of young people.
He added that the Ghana Sports Fund remains committed to building a future in which young athletes are empowered through discipline, education and sporting excellence.
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