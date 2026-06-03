Ghana Sports Fund courts investors to drive sports infrastructure and talent development

The Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David K. Wuaku, has called on investors, development partners and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to invest in Ghana’s sports sector, describing it as a strategic avenue for economic growth, job creation and youth empowerment.

Speaking at an Investment Forum in London, Dr Wuaku said Ghana was actively seeking strategic partnerships to support sports infrastructure development and talent nurturing across the country.

He noted that while Ghana has consistently produced world-class athletes who have excelled on the global stage, there is a pressing need to invest in modern facilities, effective systems and sustainable financing mechanisms to unlock the full potential of the sports industry.

Dr Wuaku explained that the Ghana Sports Fund, established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), was created to provide sustainable financing for sports development and mobilise investment into the sector.

According to him, the Fund’s mandate extends beyond infrastructure development to include talent identification, athlete welfare, research and innovation, sports technology, and youth participation programmes.

Sports Infrastructure a Key Priority

Dr Wuaku identified sports infrastructure as one of the Fund’s immediate priorities, revealing that the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, plans to construct eight multipurpose stadia across the country.

The proposed facilities are expected to feature FIFA-standard pitches, multipurpose arenas, conference facilities, hospitality spaces and commercial centres, with a minimum seating capacity of 5,000 spectators.

He explained that the stadia are being designed as year-round venues capable of hosting sporting events, conferences, concerts, exhibitions and community programmes, thereby creating multiple revenue streams and economic opportunities.

“These facilities are not intended solely for sports. They are envisioned as multipurpose centres that can support business activities, entertainment and community engagement throughout the year,” he said.

Dr Wuaku added that the projects present significant investment opportunities through naming rights, sponsorship agreements, advertising, commercial leasing, hospitality services, event hosting and facility rentals.

Expanding Opportunities for Talent Development

Beyond infrastructure, Dr Wuaku emphasised the need for structured investment in talent development, describing Ghana as a country blessed with enormous sporting potential.

He disclosed that the Ghana Sports Fund intends to support the establishment and expansion of sports academies in football, athletics and other sporting disciplines to help identify and develop young talent.

According to him, such academies would provide athletes with access to quality coaching, education and professional development opportunities while creating clear pathways to careers in sport.

“Ghana possesses exceptional sporting talent. What is required is sustained investment to identify, nurture and develop that talent through structured programmes and facilities,” he stated.

Significant Investment Opportunities

Dr Wuaku outlined the scale of investment opportunities available within the sector, noting that the development of a modern 5,000-seat multipurpose stadium could require investments ranging from US$10 million to US$25 million, depending on location and design specifications.

He estimated that the nationwide programme to construct eight stadia could attract total investments of between US$80 million and US$150 million over time.

Similarly, he noted that youth sports academy projects may require investments ranging from US$2 million to US$6 million during their initial development stages.

The Ghana Sports Fund, he said, remains open to a range of partnership models, including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Build-Operate-Transfer arrangements, revenue-sharing agreements, co-financing structures and blended finance solutions.

He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in engineering, architecture, sports technology, digital ticketing systems, sports science, renewable energy infrastructure, coaching, facility management and educational programmes.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Dr Wuaku assured potential investors that transparency, accountability and sound corporate governance would remain central to the operations of the Ghana Sports Fund.

He stated that all projects would be subjected to rigorous feasibility studies, due diligence assessments and performance monitoring frameworks to ensure value for money and investor confidence.

The Investment Forum formed part of the Ghana Sports Fund’s broader efforts to engage international investors and strategic partners in supporting sports development and expanding Ghana’s sports economy.

Dr Wuaku expressed optimism that with the right partnerships and investments, the sports sector could become a major contributor to national development while creating opportunities for thousands of young Ghanaians.

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