Ghana Sports Fund to rely on lotto, gaming revenue and corporate support — Administrator

The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, David Kofi Wuaku, has outlined multiple revenue streams expected to finance the newly established fund under the Sports Fund Act 2025 (Act 1159).

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, May 22, Dr Wuaku said the Fund has been designed to draw support from several sources, including government allocations, sports lotteries, gaming revenue, corporate partnerships and donations.

He explained that the legislation provides a broad framework to ensure sustainable financing for sports development in Ghana.

“The Sports Fund Act 2025, Act 1159, provides a number of sources for the fund, ranging from the central government’s annual vote into the fund,” he stated.

According to him, one of the key initiatives nearing implementation is a sports lottery to be run in partnership with the National Lottery Authority.

“We are almost in the closing stages to start playing sports lotto, and all the funds from that lotto go straight to support the Sports Fund,” he revealed.

Dr Wuaku added that the Fund will also benefit from profit-sharing arrangements with the Gaming Commission, which are expected to commence next year.

“There is a provision for sharing of profit from the Gaming Commission, which will commence from next year,” he explained.

He further disclosed that the law allows for a percentage of revenue from advertisements on beverages to be channelled into the Fund.

“There is a provision for a percentage on all advertisements for beverages,” he said.

According to him, discussions are ongoing to establish clear modalities for collecting the various contributions outlined in the law.

The Fund will also receive a share of proceeds from player transfers involving both domestic and international football.

“We are trying to work out the modalities with all the federations,” he said.

In addition, proceeds from sporting facilities across the country are expected to contribute to the Fund’s resources.

“The law provides that we take gains from all sporting facilities in the country,” he stated.

Beyond statutory sources, Dr Wuaku said the Fund will actively seek support from corporate organisations, faith-based groups and individuals across the country.

“We are also talking about faith-based organisations, we are talking about individuals from every part of the country,” he said.

He noted that mechanisms are being developed to encourage donations of all sizes.

“We are putting modalities in place which we will use to attract all donations irrespective of the size to the fund,” he added.

Dr Wuaku further explained that the Fund will operate through partnerships and public-private arrangements, particularly for infrastructure projects such as stadiums and recreational centres.

“We are open to co-funding and PPP arrangements,” he stated.

Addressing concerns about transparency and accountability, he assured that systems are being put in place to prevent misuse of funds and ensure proper monitoring from the outset.

He stressed that the Fund is being structured not only to manage resources effectively but also to ensure that only eligible individuals and organisations benefit.

“We are building a system,” he said.

He added that since the Fund’s inauguration in February, management has focused on developing internal structures and systems rather than public engagement.

“Since we were inaugurated in February, we have not had much public interaction because we are doing the back end, we are laying the foundation,” he explained.

Dr Wuaku emphasised that the Sports Fund will operate as a structured and transparent institution, rather than “just money in a box”.

“It is a system that will give confidence and assurance to every donor that his or her one cedi can be traced to physical or evidential achievement showing how the money is used,” he said.

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