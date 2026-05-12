Ghana Sports Fund to engage Asantehene on national sports development agenda

The Ghana Sports Fund is set to pay a high-level courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, as part of efforts to deepen stakeholder engagement and advance the national conversation on sports development in Ghana.

The delegation will be led by the Administrator of the Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, together with his deputy, Lawyer Simon Appiah Junior, and other board members.

According to the Fund, the visit forms part of its broader strategic efforts to build strong partnerships with influential national leaders and institutions in pursuit of a sustainable and globally competitive sports industry.

The engagement with the Asantehene is expected to provide an opportunity for the Fund to formally present its vision, mandate, and strategic direction. Established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, the Fund is mandated to mobilise, manage, and invest resources towards sports development, athlete welfare, infrastructure expansion, and talent development across the country.

The meeting is also expected to explore potential areas of collaboration and national support aimed at transforming sports into a major driver of youth empowerment, economic growth, job creation, and national unity.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most respected traditional leaders, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has consistently championed initiatives focused on youth development, education, leadership, and national progress. His support for transformational initiatives has earned him admiration both locally and internationally.

Officials of the Ghana Sports Fund believe the engagement will further strengthen efforts to position sports not only as entertainment, but also as a tool for preventive healthcare, social transformation, and wealth creation.

The Fund further disclosed that plans are underway to embark on similar high-level courtesy calls on other traditional rulers, opinion leaders, and influential personalities across the country as part of a nationwide stakeholder engagement drive aimed at building broad support for its long-term vision for sports development in Ghana.

The visit is expected to attract the attention of key stakeholders within Ghana’s sporting fraternity, traditional leadership circles, and the wider public as momentum continues to build around efforts to reshape and elevate the country’s sports sector.

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