Don’t admire wealth without asking how it was made – Asantehene advises youth

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has challenged Ghanaian youth to reject corruption, environmental destruction and unethical leadership as the country approaches 70 years of independence.
Delivering a keynote address at the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave hosted by the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Otumfuo urged students and young professionals to pursue success grounded in ethics, responsibility and service.
“To the students gathered here, I say that you are not merely preparing for employment, you are preparing for responsibility,” he said.
The Asantehene reminded students that future leadership positions would require not only academic qualifications but also strong moral character.
“When that day comes, Ghana will not ask only what degree you obtained, but Ghana will ask what kind of person you became,” he noted.
He warned against celebrating wealth and power without examining the means through which they were acquired.
“Do not admire wealth without asking how it was made. Do not admire power without asking how it was used. Do not admire success without asking who suffered for it,” he said.
Otumfuo also challenged young people to redefine greatness beyond material possessions.
“Do not measure greatness only by cars, houses, titles and public applause. Measure greatness also by honesty, service, discipline and the courage to do right when wrongdoing is profitable,” he stressed.
The Asantehene further called on Ghana’s younger generation to reject the normalisation of corruption and environmental degradation.
“Your generation must refuse to normalize corruption. You must refuse to celebrate environmental destruction. You must refuse to accept that politics must always divide us,” he declared.
He encouraged young Africans to embrace modernity while remaining rooted in ethical and cultural values.
“You must be modern, but rooted, ambitious, but ethical, confident, but humble, successful and then responsible,” he advised.
Otumfuo said Ghana’s next chapter must be driven by ethical builders and innovators rather than mere political rhetoric.
“After 70 years, Ghana must be done with talkers and open to builders,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Don’t admire wealth without asking how it was made – Asantehene advises youth
7 minutes
-
Asantehene urges business leaders to embrace integrity and moral leadership at UPSA conclave
13 minutes
-
JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has become a national movement for change – Fiifi Koomson
19 minutes
-
Livestream: JoyNews Impact Makers Awards underway at Labadi Beach Hotel
34 minutes
-
Ghanaian law researchers challenge constitutionality of Police powers granted to commissions of inquiry
35 minutes
-
Chiefs aren’t just ceremonial figures, but strategic partners in governance – Mahama
44 minutes
-
Ghana’s business community unites to plant 100,000 trees in Yendi
52 minutes
-
Mahama calls for stronger community action against drug abuse, urges chiefs to target suppliers
54 minutes
-
Government extends fuel price intervention to cushion consumers
60 minutes
-
Ghana must move from political rhetorics to building business – Asantehene
1 hour
-
Mahama announces STAR-J education project to end double-track system by 2027
1 hour
-
Leaders without ethics cannot build lasting institutions – Asantehene warns
1 hour
-
Business without integrity is danger, leadership without humility is arrogance – Asantehene
1 hour
-
Reinventing political campaigns in Ghana: Strategy, technology, and the grassroots
1 hour
-
Gov’t to complete 35 Agenda 111 hospitals, court faith-based groups for support – Mahama
2 hours