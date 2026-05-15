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Don’t admire wealth without asking how it was made – Asantehene advises youth

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko  
  15 May 2026 7:29pm
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, The Asantehene
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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has challenged Ghanaian youth to reject corruption, environmental destruction and unethical leadership as the country approaches 70 years of independence.

Delivering a keynote address at the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave hosted by the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Otumfuo urged students and young professionals to pursue success grounded in ethics, responsibility and service.

“To the students gathered here, I say that you are not merely preparing for employment, you are preparing for responsibility,” he said.

The Asantehene reminded students that future leadership positions would require not only academic qualifications but also strong moral character.

“When that day comes, Ghana will not ask only what degree you obtained, but Ghana will ask what kind of person you became,” he noted.

He warned against celebrating wealth and power without examining the means through which they were acquired.

“Do not admire wealth without asking how it was made. Do not admire power without asking how it was used. Do not admire success without asking who suffered for it,” he said.

Otumfuo also challenged young people to redefine greatness beyond material possessions.

“Do not measure greatness only by cars, houses, titles and public applause. Measure greatness also by honesty, service, discipline and the courage to do right when wrongdoing is profitable,” he stressed.

The Asantehene further called on Ghana’s younger generation to reject the normalisation of corruption and environmental degradation.

“Your generation must refuse to normalize corruption. You must refuse to celebrate environmental destruction. You must refuse to accept that politics must always divide us,” he declared.

He encouraged young Africans to embrace modernity while remaining rooted in ethical and cultural values.

“You must be modern, but rooted, ambitious, but ethical, confident, but humble, successful and then responsible,” he advised.

Otumfuo said Ghana’s next chapter must be driven by ethical builders and innovators rather than mere political rhetoric.

“After 70 years, Ghana must be done with talkers and open to builders,” he said.

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