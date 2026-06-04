Agona Nkwanta Police arrest ex-convict over rape, murder 

The Agona Nkwanta District Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old ex-convict for allegedly raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

The suspect, Kudjo Ntow, was arrested on June 2, 2026, in connection with the death of Olivia Kwofie, who was reportedly his wife’s niece.

A release issued by Superintendent Olivia Diku, Head of the Western Regional Police Command Public Affairs Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim on June 1, before going into hiding.

At about 0330 hours on June 1, Samuel Kingsford Kwofie was on his way to a rubber plantation when he heard cries for help near the School B area, close to the Fire Service Station at Agona Nkwanta.

He reportedly went to investigate and found the victim in distress with her hands and legs tied. After assisting her, he began escorting her to the Police Station, according to the release.

However, the suspect allegedly attacked them from behind and fled the scene.

Police said officers who responded found the victim seriously injured and rushed her to the Agona Nkwanta Polyclinic for treatment. She was later pronounced dead.

The release said a joint operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Team and the Agona Nkwanta Police led to the suspect’s arrest at his hideout at Nsuaem on June 2.

The suspect was arraigned at the Apollo Circuit Court in Takoradi on June 3, and remanded into prison custody.

He is expected to reappear before the court on June 17.

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