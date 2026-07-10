Top Boy actor Micheal Ward found not guilty of rape

British actor Micheal Ward has been cleared of raping a woman who claimed he had attacked her in the back of a car.

Ward, 28, denied two charges of rape and three of sexual assault, and a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court acquitted him on all counts on Friday.

He had met the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at an east London nightclub on 2 January 2023.

Bafta winner Ward, who is best known for the film Blue Story and Netflix series Top Boy, said: "Everything we did was wholly consensual."

During the trial, Ward told the jury he thought they were "having a great time" during the encounter.

The court heard the actor - who played gang leader Jamie in Top Boy - thought the woman was "very cute" when he met her and sensed "there was interest there".

He asked her to join him in a car, where there was a "continuation of the flirting".

"She was reciprocating the energy. She was pulling me close. For me, that was an inviting act and we were both enjoying that moment," Ward said, adding that she "never mentioned anything about wanting to leave".

He told the jury she had seemed "absolutely fine" and had a "nice and engaging general conversation".

Later they exchanged messages, he sent a smiling emoji with a heart and she told him to enjoy the rest of his night.

In court, the woman broke down as she gave a different account.

She said she would have "never would have got in that car with him" if she had known what would happen.

She denied to Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, defending for Ward, that it was consensual, telling the court that "Micheal raped me".

The woman said she "completely shut down" and "did not use the word no" during the alleged attack.

She said she repeatedly told Ward she needed to leave "on multiple occasions". On the way home with a friend, she ordered an STI kit, ticking a box asking if she had been sexually assaulted.

When Ward was arrested on 18 January that year he told police in a prepared statement: "I deny the allegation of rape. I want to put on record that we had consensual foreplay and consensual sex."

Career 'put on hold'

The actor was given the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2020 and was later nominated twice for roles in the BBC's Small Axe and the 2022 film Empire of Light.

Speaking outside court, his solicitor Humzah Ilyas said: "It has been three and a half years since the police started investigating this matter, during which time Micheal's life, as well as his successful career, has been put on hold. This has, inevitably, had a profound impact on him and those closest to him.

"Micheal is thankful this process has now reached a conclusion. He looks forward to getting back to the doing work he loves and focusing on the future.

"As he starts to rebuild his life, Micheal would like to acknowledge those who have experienced sexual violence and abuse. They deserve to be heard, treated with compassion, and have their allegations taken seriously.

"Micheal would like to thank God and his family. He is very appreciative of everyone who stood by him. Their support, prayers and love helped carry him."

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