56-year-old security man in custody for allegedly raping two KNUST female students

Man in handcuffs

A 56-year-old security man at the Ayeduase Roman Catholic Junior High School has been hauled before the Asokore Mampong District Court for alleged rape and sextortion involving two students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Lloyd Kwaku Boateng is being held for alleged sexual assault, money extortion, and intimidation of two female students in February and on April 4, 2026.

First Case

Police prosecutors told the Asokore Mampong District Court the first reported sexual assault case involving the accused person happened at about 9:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026.

A 22-year-old KNUST student whose identity is being withheld visited the Ayeduase Roman Catholic School compound with her boyfriend.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Hilda Esther Wryter, was told Boateng allegedly approached the two lovebirds while they were hugging and went ahead to accuse them of engaging in sexual intercourse.

Police say the accused person in turn aggressively assaulted the boyfriend.

He also seized their mobile phones as well as room keys and allegedly demanded an amount of GH300 from the boyfriend of the complainant before forcing him to leave the school compound.

Police prosecutor Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare explained that while alone with the complainant, the accused allegedly threatened to strip her naked and parade her by the roadside in a move to humiliate her.

He allegedly forcibly took her into one of the classrooms, overpowered her, and raped her despite her physical struggles.

Second case

The court was told that two months later, on April 4, 2026, a second student, 23 years old, reported a similar ordeal to the KNUST police.

On that particular night, the complainant and her boyfriend, Daniel, visited the school compound to seek fresh air.

Boateng, as usual, allegedly used his position as security to put fear into them as he accused the two of violating the school’s rules because they visited the school compound at night.

He allegedly intimidated the couple as he dragged the boyfriend away.

A few moments later, he allegedly took the complainant hostage until the early hours of the following day, April 5, 2026.

At knife point, he reportedly threatened the complainant before forcibly having sexual intercourse with her. He allegedly forced the complainant to transfer an amount of GH₵ 150.00 from her mobile money wallet onto the accused person’s account.

According to Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare, the accused also reportedly took nude photographs of the complainant and threatened to release the same if she dared report the crime to police.

Boateng was arrested on April 13, 2026, when he attempted to use the same tactics on another potential victim.

A boyfriend of one of the victims, with the help of members of the community, apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Medical reports from police investigations for both complainants were duly filed and endorsed by medical officers, confirming the physical trauma involved. But Boateng, in his cautioning statement to police, denied the allegations.

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare implored the court to remand the accused person into police custody while police complete investigations.

According to him, duplicate dockets have been sent to the Attorney General's Office for advice.

The case has been adjourned to May 8, 2026, while Boateng has been remanded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.