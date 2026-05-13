WASSCE: KNUST SHS records one death, another candidate pregnant

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) in Kumasi has confirmed the death of one of its candidates following a brief illness during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Management of the school said it is mourning with the bereaved family while ensuring that the remaining candidates are provided with the necessary support and a conducive environment to continue their examinations.

The school also reported that another registered candidate has discontinued schooling and is currently absent from the examinations.

In addition, a pregnant candidate successfully participated in the English Oral examination alongside her colleagues.

A total of 1,022 candidates from the school are sitting for this year’s WASSCE, as core subjects commenced nationwide.

The Assistant Headmaster (Academic) and Assistant Examination Supervisor, Agyekum Kwaku, described the conduct of the examination so far as smooth, noting that the institution maintains a strict culture of zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

He expressed satisfaction with the orderly nature of the exercise, adding that invigilators and supervisors were ensuring strict compliance with examination regulations.

Meanwhile, examination centres such as St Louis Senior High School and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School also reported calm and orderly proceedings, as more than 500,000 candidates across the country continue with the nationwide WASSCE, the news team reported from Kumasi

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