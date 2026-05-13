Education | National

WASSCE: KNUST SHS records one death, another candidate pregnant

Source: Myjoyonline  
  13 May 2026 12:35pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) in Kumasi has confirmed the death of one of its candidates following a brief illness during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Management of the school said it is mourning with the bereaved family while ensuring that the remaining candidates are provided with the necessary support and a conducive environment to continue their examinations.

The school also reported that another registered candidate has discontinued schooling and is currently absent from the examinations.

In addition, a pregnant candidate successfully participated in the English Oral examination alongside her colleagues.

A total of 1,022 candidates from the school are sitting for this year’s WASSCE, as core subjects commenced nationwide.

The Assistant Headmaster (Academic) and Assistant Examination Supervisor, Agyekum Kwaku, described the conduct of the examination so far as smooth, noting that the institution maintains a strict culture of zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

He expressed satisfaction with the orderly nature of the exercise, adding that invigilators and supervisors were ensuring strict compliance with examination regulations.

Meanwhile, examination centres such as St Louis Senior High School and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School also reported calm and orderly proceedings, as more than 500,000 candidates across the country continue with the nationwide WASSCE, the news team reported from Kumasi

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group