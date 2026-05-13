WASSCE: KNUST SHS records one death, another candidate pregnant

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) in Kumasi has confirmed the death of one of its candidates following a brief illness during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Management of the school said it is mourning with the bereaved family while ensuring that the remaining candidates are provided with the necessary support and a conducive environment to continue their examinations.
The school also reported that another registered candidate has discontinued schooling and is currently absent from the examinations.
In addition, a pregnant candidate successfully participated in the English Oral examination alongside her colleagues.
A total of 1,022 candidates from the school are sitting for this year’s WASSCE, as core subjects commenced nationwide.
The Assistant Headmaster (Academic) and Assistant Examination Supervisor, Agyekum Kwaku, described the conduct of the examination so far as smooth, noting that the institution maintains a strict culture of zero tolerance for examination malpractice.
He expressed satisfaction with the orderly nature of the exercise, adding that invigilators and supervisors were ensuring strict compliance with examination regulations.
Meanwhile, examination centres such as St Louis Senior High School and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School also reported calm and orderly proceedings, as more than 500,000 candidates across the country continue with the nationwide WASSCE, the news team reported from Kumasi
Latest Stories
-
Tui sees summer sales fall 10% due to cautious UK customers
7 minutes
-
GES to release 2025 teacher promotion exam results
10 minutes
-
Agbodza urges national support for ‘Big Push’ road programme, dismisses political claims
13 minutes
-
Philippine Senate in lockdown after gunshots fired
14 minutes
-
President Mahama announces $300m SHS upgrade programme, targets end of double-track by 2027
14 minutes
-
Weija plant technical fault disrupts water supply in parts of Western Accra
14 minutes
-
Agbodza defends Accra-Kumasi expressway timeline, urges stakeholders to engage Ministry
17 minutes
-
NSA dismisses claims of food rationing at African Athletics Championships
21 minutes
-
Ghana targets 70% 5G population coverage by March 6, 2027
22 minutes
-
Defilement suspect found hanging in Police custody at Agyei Krom in Central Region
24 minutes
-
NUGS commends government on committee to address rising hostel fees
29 minutes
-
Asante Akyem North MP’s arrest abroad shows international agencies distrusted Ghanaian authorities – Amanda Clinton
35 minutes
-
Annoh-Dompreh’s open letter to Mahama calling for executive intervention on energy sector, cocoa farmers’ plight, food security
38 minutes
-
President Mahama unveils PET scan facility at Swedish Ghana Medical Centre
47 minutes
-
Man Utd chiefs to recommend Carrick for permanent job
47 minutes