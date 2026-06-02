AMA, Numatter Recycling Technologies sign feedstock agreement for first industrial-scale pyrolysis plant

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Numatter Recycling Technologies Ltd. have signed a binding feedstock agreement to supply 100 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily to Ghana’s first industrial-scale pyrolysis plant.

This paves the way for the project’s full construction and operation.

The agreement secures the long-term plastic waste supply needed to support the facility and marks a major step in Ghana’s efforts to build a circular economy and modern waste management system.

Under the arrangement, AMA will coordinate and channel post-collection plastic waste from across the capital to the facility. Numatter Recycling Technologies will process the waste through a structured waste-to-fuel system aimed at reducing pollution, improving sanitation and producing fuel locally.

The project was first announced in September 2025 through a memorandum of understanding. The newly signed agreement now provides the commercial and operational certainty required for financing, construction and long-term sustainability.

Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Michael Kpakpo Allotey described the agreement as an important step towards transforming plastic waste from an environmental challenge into an economic asset capable of supporting job creation, cleaner communities and sustainable development.

The facility will use Hydroxy Systems’ patented pyrolysis technology to convert end-of-life plastics into products including petrol, diesel, kerosene and activated carbon.

The agreement establishes legally binding commitments for the supply of sorted plastic waste, guarantees the processing volumes required to run the plant and creates a direct link between waste collection and industrial production.

Plastic waste remains one of Ghana’s biggest environmental challenges. Sachets, multilayer plastics and other low-value materials often end up in drains, waterways and landfills, contributing to flooding, pollution and public health risks.

Project developers believe the facility will create a viable market for these difficult-to-recycle plastics while reducing the volume of waste entering drainage systems across Accra.

Chief Executive Officer of Numatter Recycling Technologies, Kelvin Boateng, described the agreement as the moment “ambition becomes infrastructure.”

He said plastic waste should no longer be viewed as the end of a product’s lifecycle but as a valuable raw material capable of powering industries, creating jobs and supporting cleaner cities.

Hydroxy Systems Technologies CEO Rakesh Reddy said the agreement provides the feedstock volumes, policy backing and contractual certainty needed to deploy the technology at industrial scale.

According to project estimates, the facility could create about 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across waste collection, sorting, transportation, logistics and plant operations.

The plant is expected to operate around the clock, supporting Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda while contributing to domestic fuel production and improved sanitation.

The project is also expected to deliver environmental benefits by diverting large volumes of plastic waste away from landfills and open burning sites. Developers say this could generate significant greenhouse gas reductions and create opportunities for carbon credit revenues.

AMA Waste Management Director Ing. Solomon Noi reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to initiatives that combine environmental protection with economic growth and industrial innovation.

With feedstock supply now secured, the project is moving into full construction and mobilisation, positioning Accra at the forefront of large-scale waste recovery and circular economy infrastructure in Africa.

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