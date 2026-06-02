Peki road crash: 2 referred, 23 injured victims stable – Hospital Administrator

An Administrator at the Peki Government Hospital, Jacob Agbanu-Torvinya, has confirmed that two victims out of the 25 victims of a recent road accident have been processed for referral due to the extent of injury they sustained.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 2, he disclosed that the hospital is currently managing 23 injured victims, made up of 16 males and seven females, adding that most of them are in stable condition.

“So currently, we have about 23 of these victims receiving treatment at the hospital, out of which 16 are men and seven females… they are processing two currently for referrals because of the extent of damage or injury they sustained. But apart from that, the rest are currently stable and they are responding to treatment,” he explained.

Mr Agbanu-Torvinya, however, failed to mention the facility to which those who sustained serious injuries are being taken.

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured following a devastating head-on collision between a container truck and a passenger bus at Peki-Tsame in the Volta Region.

The hospital administrator said emergency response teams, including the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana National Fire Service, quickly transported the injured persons to the hospital following the crash.

“... the victims who sustained injury were transported to the hospital and so quickly, we activated our medical emergency process and they are currently stable. They are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

According to him, no additional deaths were recorded at the facility beyond those who had already died at the scene of the accident.

Mr Agbanu-Torvinya also confirmed that relatives of several of the victims have arrived at the hospital to support their loved ones, although two patients are yet to be identified by family members.

“A number of the relatives are here… there are two of them that we currently don't have any relatives to identify themselves with,” he said.

He further expressed concern about the frequency of road accidents along the stretch where the incident occurred, describing it as a recurring challenge for health authorities in the area.

He added that while some crashes result in minor injuries, serious cases and fatalities are not uncommon, calling for increased road safety measures along the stretch.

“We can look at it, it's quite frequent. At least in a month, on average, we record two or three episodes of this kind… but this seems to be the one with the highest fatality in the last year,” he noted.

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