Gov’t cuts sod for 24-Hour Economy market at Asawinso

Construction of a modern 24-Hour Economy Market at Sefwi-Asawinso in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality has officially commenced following a sod-cutting ceremony led by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi-Wiawso, Kofi Afful Benteh, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dominic Gyasi.

The project forms part of President John Dramani Mahama's vision to drive economic transformation through the implementation of the government's 24-hour economy policy, which seeks to promote continuous business activities, create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

The proposed market facility will be equipped with a range of supporting amenities, including a police post, a clinic, a day-care centre and a Women's Development Bank, aimed at enhancing security, healthcare access and financial services for traders and residents.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, Mr Benteh urged residents to support the project and work together to ensure its successful completion.

He commended traders in the area for their hard work and resilience and expressed confidence that the market would significantly improve commercial activities in the municipality upon completion.

"The project will not only provide a modern trading environment but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the area and improve the livelihoods of our people," he said.

Mr Gyasi described the initiative as a major milestone for the municipality and expressed gratitude to President Mahama for extending the project to Asawinso.

According to him, the market would offer traders a modern and conducive environment in which to conduct business, thereby enhancing productivity and contributing to the overall economic growth of the municipality.

He noted that the project was expected to attract more business opportunities and strengthen the area's position as a key commercial centre within the region.

Queenmother of Asawinso Nana Ama Kyinyi II praised the government and the Municipal Assembly for initiating the project, describing it as a welcome development for the community.

She appealed to the contractor to prioritise the employment of local youth during the construction phase to ensure that residents directly benefit from the project.

The Queenmother also advised young people in the community to remain disciplined and hardworking and to refrain from any conduct that could delay or undermine the successful execution of the project.

Some traders welcomed the initiative and expressed optimism about its potential to improve trading conditions and boost economic activities in the area.

They commended the government for the intervention and appealed to the contractor to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe to enable traders and residents to begin reaping its benefits.

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