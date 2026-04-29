Missing eight-year-old girl found dead at Sefwi-Asawinso

A search for an eight-year-old girl who went missing at Sefwi-Asawinso has ended in tragedy after her body was discovered less than 24 hours later.

Information gathered suggests that her lifeless body was later found in a cocoa farm on the outskirts of Sefwi-Asawinso.

The Assemblyman for the Asawinso-Sefwi line electoral area, Adu Stephen, disclosed that the deceased, Josphine Ayitey, went missing from her home on Sunday afternoon while she was with her playmate.

A search for her proved unsuccessful until her body was found dumped in a cocoa farm the following day.

An eyewitness, Dr Daud, told Adom News that he observed marks suggesting her neck had been twisted, although there were no visible bloodstains on the body.

She was found naked in a prone position in a cocoa farm near Nkwakaw, a suburb of Sefwi-Asawinso.

The incident has reignited fear among residents, with some noting a worrying pattern of similar cases in the area. Community members say the development brings back memories of past incidents locally referred to as “One Head One Kia,” which had previously caused widespread panic in parts of the Sefwi enclave.

Residents are calling for swift investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s death and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.