Fortune names Yellow Card among top global crypto innovators

Yellow Card, the largest licensed Stablecoin-based infrastructure provider operating across over 50 markets, has been named to the inaugural Fortune Crypto Innovators list, published alongside the Fortune Crypto 100, cementing its place among the world's leading digital asset innovators.

The Fortune Crypto Innovators list recognizes organizations advancing the global digital asset ecosystem through breakthrough technology, infrastructure, security, and adoption - shining a light on the builders and enablers whose work shapes the future of blockchain and digital assets beyond traditional measures of scale.

"Being named to the Fortune Crypto Innovators list affirms what we have always known: the future of global commerce runs through emerging markets. Yellow Card exists to bring those markets to global companies, powering the infrastructure that gives businesses everywhere the speed, efficiency, and reliability that modern commerce demands. This is not a regional story. This is a global one," said CEO and Co-founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice.

Justin Poiroux, CTO and Co-Founder, added, “For nearly a decade, the company has been deliberately building the rails that global commerce increasingly depends on.

Our infrastructure gives businesses anywhere in the world frictionless access to Stablecoins and digital asset rails, without needing to be crypto experts. What began as a mission to serve underserved markets has scaled into a globally trusted operation, and this recognition from Fortune reflects the depth and ambition of what we have built," said Poiroux.

In recent months, Yellow Card has accelerated its global expansion strategy, deepening its presence across key emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

The company has made significant strides in product innovation, advancing its Stablecoin payment infrastructure, fiat settlement rails, and custody wallet services to meet the demands of an increasingly borderless financial system.

These developments underscore Yellow Card's evolution from a market-specific operator to a truly global emerging markets infrastructure company.

Trusted by some of the world's largest financial institutions and payments companies, including Mastercard, Visa, Thunes, MoneyGram, and PayPal, is a testament to the reliability, compliance standards, and global interoperability that Yellow Card has built at scale.

As Yellow Card continues to expand its global footprint, this recognition serves as both a milestone and a mandate.

The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in global payments and digital asset infrastructure, building the financial layer that connects businesses to the world, regardless of where they operate.

About Yellow Card

Yellow Card is the largest licensed Stablecoin-based infrastructure provider for emerging markets.

From Stablecoin payment infrastructure to fiat settlement rails, custody wallet services, and custom local Stablecoin issuance, Yellow Card provides the complete infrastructure businesses need to manage Stablecoins, payments, and operations across emerging markets.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.