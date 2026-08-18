GNFS rescues trapped man after Ford F-150 crashes into Kia Rio at Suhum Niifio

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued a male casualty who was trapped in a Kia Rio following a road crash at Suhum Niifio on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 16, 2026. A six-member crew from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, led by STNO II Darkwah Prince, arrived at the scene at 8:03pm and found a Ford F-150, with registration number DV B9981, and a Kia Rio, with registration number AS 5401-12, involved in the crash.

The casualty, who was trapped in the Kia Rio, was freed using extrication equipment and transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that the Ford F-150 collided with the rear of the Kia Rio while overtaking.

The crash caused extensive damage to the Ford F-150 and partial damage to the Kia Rio. No deaths were recorded.

The GNFS crew also salvaged GH¢50,000, US$5,231.81, mobile phones, power banks, National Identification cards and other personal belongings from the vehicles.

The GNFS has attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking and urged motorists to adhere to road safety regulations to prevent road traffic accidents.

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