GNFS rescues trapped man after Ford F-150 crashes into Kia Rio at Suhum Niifio

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued a male casualty who was trapped in a Kia Rio following a road crash at Suhum Niifio on the Accra–Kumasi Highway.
The incident occurred on Sunday, August 16, 2026. A six-member crew from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, led by STNO II Darkwah Prince, arrived at the scene at 8:03pm and found a Ford F-150, with registration number DV B9981, and a Kia Rio, with registration number AS 5401-12, involved in the crash.
The casualty, who was trapped in the Kia Rio, was freed using extrication equipment and transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical treatment.
Preliminary information indicates that the Ford F-150 collided with the rear of the Kia Rio while overtaking.
The crash caused extensive damage to the Ford F-150 and partial damage to the Kia Rio. No deaths were recorded.
The GNFS crew also salvaged GH¢50,000, US$5,231.81, mobile phones, power banks, National Identification cards and other personal belongings from the vehicles.
The GNFS has attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking and urged motorists to adhere to road safety regulations to prevent road traffic accidents.
Latest Stories
-
Empowerher in Upper West region
50 seconds
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
10 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
10 minutes
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
11 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
12 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
12 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
15 minutes
-
UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
22 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
25 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
27 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
32 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
36 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
41 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
43 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
46 minutes