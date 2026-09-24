GNFS honours two officers for rescue efforts during Sogakope floods

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured two officers for their efforts to rescue and assist residents during flooding in the Sogakope area in July 2026.

LFM Seke Famous of the Sogakope Fire Station and FM Yao Addo Kumi of the Adidome Fire Station were commended for their courage and dedication during the operation. GNFS disclosed this on social media on Thursday, September 24.

The officers received assorted items in appreciation of their service. The GNFS said the recognition reflected the work of firefighters who respond to emergencies in difficult conditions to protect lives and support affected communities.

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