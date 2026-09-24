Regional

GNFS honours two officers for rescue efforts during Sogakope floods

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  24 September 2026 8:46am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has honoured two officers for their efforts to rescue and assist residents during flooding in the Sogakope area in July 2026.

LFM Seke Famous of the Sogakope Fire Station and FM Yao Addo Kumi of the Adidome Fire Station were commended for their courage and dedication during the operation. GNFS disclosed this on social media on Thursday, September 24.

The officers received assorted items in appreciation of their service. The GNFS said the recognition reflected the work of firefighters who respond to emergencies in difficult conditions to protect lives and support affected communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group