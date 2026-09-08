GNFS responds to separate fire incidents at Anyinam, Akyem Asafo

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to two separate fire incidents at Anyinam and Akyem Asafo in the Eastern Region, with no casualties recorded.

The first incident occurred near the main lorry station at Anyinam on Monday, September 7, after a commercial property reportedly caught fire following an electrical fault.

A six-member crew from the Bunso Fire Station arrived at the scene at 4:45 am after receiving the distress call at 4:28 am, but found the fire had already been extinguished.

Firefighters subsequently conducted an overhaul operation to prevent any possible reignition. Mattresses, a television stand, a wooden ceiling and plastic chairs were partially damaged, while two standing fans were completely destroyed.

Gas cylinders, chairs, a mattress, a bench and a table were salvaged. Occupants were also educated on fire safety.

Later that day, the Bunso Fire Station responded to a vehicle fire involving a black Mazda CX-7 on the Accra-Kumasi Highway at Akyem Asafo. The seven-member crew arrived at 10:49 am, 16 minutes after receiving the call.

According to the vehicle owner, an unusual sound from the engine prompted him to stop and inspect the vehicle.

He subsequently noticed smoke coming from underneath before the car burst into flames.

Bystanders overturned the vehicle in an attempt to assist, but the action intensified the fire.

Firefighters used foam concentrate to bring the blaze under control at 11:10 am. The Mazda CX-7 was completely destroyed, although no casualties were recorded. The cause of the vehicle fire remains under investigation.

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