GNFS swift response saves three bedrooms from fire at Amasaman

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has contained a domestic fire at Amasaman Three Junction near Marion Hotel in the Greater Accra Region, preventing the blaze from spreading to other parts of the building.
Firefighters from the Amasaman Fire Station responded promptly to the incident and found one room of a four-bedroom self-contained apartment engulfed in flames.
The fire was brought under control at 3:48 p.m. and completely extinguished at 4:02 p.m.
The swift intervention prevented the fire from spreading and successfully salvaged the remaining three bedrooms and their contents. However, a television set, air conditioner and other personal belongings in the affected room were destroyed.
No casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the GNFS.
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