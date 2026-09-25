Investing in jobs, livelihoods critical to sustaining peace – Omanhene

Baffour Owusu Bediako, Omanhene of the Domeabra Traditional Area, has called for increased investment in job creation, sustainable agriculture, education and entrepreneurship to promote peace and prevent young people from engaging in violence.

He said economic hardship and limited access to opportunities could create conditions that made frustrated young people vulnerable to activities that threatened peace and stability in communities.

Baffour Owusu Bediako made the call in Kumasi at a ceremony to mark the 2026 International Day of Peace, on the theme: “Invest in Peace for Everyone, Everywhere and Every Day.”

He said peacebuilding must go beyond conflict resolution to include deliberate efforts to create economic opportunities that enabled individuals, particularly the youth, to support themselves and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Conflicts thrive on idle hands. When access to economic opportunities is frustrated, we leave room for non-peaceful activities,” he said.

The Omanhene said investment in sustainable agriculture, education and entrepreneurship would help create livelihoods and reduce conditions that could fuel social unrest and community conflicts.

He said economic empowerment could also reduce the vulnerability of young people to manipulation by politicians or traditional leaders to engage in violent activities.

“No politician or traditional man can persuade a young person to carry a rifle or a cutlass when they are able to support themselves,” he said.

Baffour Owusu Bediako also called for stronger social cohesion, saying peace could not be sustained when sections of society felt excluded from decision-making.

He urged leaders to look beyond ethnic, political and family affiliations and ensure that women, minority ethnic groups and persons with disabilities had a voice in community governance.

The Omanhene said giving community members a stake in governance would strengthen trust, reduce tensions and promote collective responsibility for peace.

He further stressed the need for traditional authorities to strengthen mediation mechanisms to resolve disputes before they escalated into prolonged conflicts.

He said traditional leaders should approach disputes as stewards serving the same communities rather than rivals competing for influence.

Baffour Owusu Bediako commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his leadership and use of traditional diplomacy and customary authority in resolving disputes and promoting peace.

He urged stakeholders to make peace a daily responsibility, saying sustainable development could only thrive in an environment where people felt secure, included, and economically empowered.

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