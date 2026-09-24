Alan Kyerematen warns Ghana’s youthful population could become economic burden without jobs

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana could turn its growing youthful population into an economic burden if it fails to generate enough productive jobs, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has warned.
Mr Kyerematen said Ghana’s young population presents a major opportunity for economic transformation, but that opportunity can only be realised if the economy is able to absorb the growing number of young people entering the workforce.
“We have a young, growing population, which can be considered as a potential dividend. It is a definite advantage when you consider our future and consumer patterns. But it is only a dividend if the economy creates enough formal productive jobs,” he said.
He was speaking at the British Council as part of a discussion on Ghana’s economic transformation.
Mr Kyerematen cautioned that without sufficient formal employment opportunities, the growing working-age population could instead intensify competition for limited jobs.
“Otherwise, it becomes a burden, with more and more young people competing for scarce formal employment, and some migrating abroad in search of better prospects,” he said.
He argued that Ghana’s response must go beyond expanding access to education and focus equally on creating an economy capable of generating employment on a large scale.
According to him, industrialisation, entrepreneurship and the development of commercially viable businesses are critical to creating the jobs needed to absorb the country’s growing workforce.
Mr Kyerematen said a sustained focus on these areas could help transform Ghana’s demographic structure from a potential source of economic pressure into an asset for national development.
He maintained that the country’s ability to create productive opportunities for young people would be central to determining whether its youthful population translates into stronger economic growth.
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