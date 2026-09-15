Sentuo Airport Garden City project to create jobs, boost local industry – Trade Minister

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, says the Sentuo Airport Garden City project will create opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and workers across several sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the sod-cutting and unveiling of the Sentuo Airport Garden City project in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, she said the development was a further indication of Sentuo’s confidence in Ghana as a destination for long-term investment.

She noted that the project followed the commissioning of Phase Two of the Sentuo Oil Refinery in June, describing the new investments in premium residences, hospitality, and conference facilities as significant to Ghana’s investment landscape.

According to the minister, the scale of the project would open opportunities in construction, engineering, hospitality, retail, and facility management.

“For me as a minister responsible for investment, trade, and agribusiness, what matters most is what this means on the ground. A project of this scale will open real opportunities across construction, engineering, hospitality, retail, and facility management.”

She said the development would also benefit Ghanaian firms and workers by creating opportunities for local businesses to participate in the project’s supply chain.

“We will be working very closely with Sentuo to ensure local businesses are drawn into the supply chain, from building material to furnishing to services, so that the value created here does not stop at the project but flows into our local industry base.”

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare further said the project would strengthen Ghana’s capacity to host major international meetings and events, positioning Accra as a destination of choice within the sub-region.

She also commended President John Mahama for creating an enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive.

She noted that the president's direct involvement in supporting industry and investment had made the environment more conducive for businesses to thrive.

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