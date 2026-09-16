National

Language barrier limiting opportunities for Ghanaian youth in Russia – Opare Addo

Source: Albert Kuzor, Reporting from Russia  
  16 September 2026 2:08pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana's Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo, has raised concerns that the dominance of the Russian language could limit opportunities for young Ghanaians seeking education, employment and other opportunities in Russia.

He said although Ghanaian youth were increasingly looking beyond the country’s borders for opportunities, Russia might not immediately emerge as an attractive destination because of the language barrier.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 International Festival of Youth (IFY) in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Mr Opare Addo urged Russian authorities and institutions to make more information and literature available in English to broaden access for young people from Ghana and other English-speaking countries.

He said addressing the language challenge could make it easier for young Ghanaians to understand the opportunities available in Russia and take advantage of them.

“Our young people don’t have enough information about Russia unlike other countries, and the language barrier is also a problem,” he said.

“A lot of people in Ghana do not understand the Russian language, and so that is the barrier. A lot of literature on Russia is in the Russian language,” he added.

Mr Opare Addo noted that Ghana and Russia had enjoyed longstanding relations dating back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, with education remaining an important component of the relationship.

He said several Ghanaians had, over the years, received scholarships to study in Russia and subsequently returned home to contribute to national development.

The Minister expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow, particularly in areas that could create opportunities and improve the lives of young people.

Mr Opare Addo is participating in the 2026 International Festival of Youth in Ekaterinburg, which runs from September 11 to 17 and brings together young people and officials from countries across the world.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group