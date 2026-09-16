Language barrier limiting opportunities for Ghanaian youth in Russia – Opare Addo

Ghana's Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo, has raised concerns that the dominance of the Russian language could limit opportunities for young Ghanaians seeking education, employment and other opportunities in Russia.

He said although Ghanaian youth were increasingly looking beyond the country’s borders for opportunities, Russia might not immediately emerge as an attractive destination because of the language barrier.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 International Festival of Youth (IFY) in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Mr Opare Addo urged Russian authorities and institutions to make more information and literature available in English to broaden access for young people from Ghana and other English-speaking countries.

He said addressing the language challenge could make it easier for young Ghanaians to understand the opportunities available in Russia and take advantage of them.

“Our young people don’t have enough information about Russia unlike other countries, and the language barrier is also a problem,” he said.

“A lot of people in Ghana do not understand the Russian language, and so that is the barrier. A lot of literature on Russia is in the Russian language,” he added.

Mr Opare Addo noted that Ghana and Russia had enjoyed longstanding relations dating back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, with education remaining an important component of the relationship.

He said several Ghanaians had, over the years, received scholarships to study in Russia and subsequently returned home to contribute to national development.

The Minister expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow, particularly in areas that could create opportunities and improve the lives of young people.

Mr Opare Addo is participating in the 2026 International Festival of Youth in Ekaterinburg, which runs from September 11 to 17 and brings together young people and officials from countries across the world.

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