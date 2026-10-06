Congolese-born golfer to represent Ghana at Turkish Airlines World Cup grand final

Louanges Kous Mang, a Congolese-born golfer from the Republic of Congo

Ghana will be represented on the international golf stage this November by an inspiring golfer whose story crosses borders, cultures and communities.

Louanges Kous Mang, a Congolese-born golfer from the Republic of Congo who has made Ghana her home, has earned the honour of representing Ghana at the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Final in Antalya, Türkiye, after winning the Ghana qualifying tournament.

Louanges emerged as the overall winner of the Ghana qualifier, competing alongside both male and female golfers, and secured her place at the prestigious international Grand Final scheduled to take place in Antalya in November 2026.

For Louanges, the victory is about much more than a golf trophy.

It represents a remarkable journey of passion, perseverance and faith, while also reflecting the power of Ghana to provide opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to thrive.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent Ghana,” Louanges said.

“As a Congolese woman who has made Ghana my home, it is a tremendous honour to be able to carry the Ghanaian flag onto an international stage. I am proud of my Congolese roots, but I am equally proud to represent the country that has given me a home and where my golfing journey has developed.”

A Global Golfing Platform

The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup is one of the world’s largest corporate amateur golf tournaments.

Since its launch in 2013, the competition has grown into a truly global event, with more than 750 tournaments held across 85 countries and 130 destinations, attracting over 60,000 amateur golfers.

This year alone, more than 10,000 golfers competed in over 122 qualifying events across 83 countries before the successful qualifiers earned their places at the Grand Final.

The Grand Final brings together some of the best amateur golfers from around the world in Antalya, one of Türkiye’s premier golfing destinations.

The 2025 Grand Final, for example, brought together 120 amateur golfers from around the world. Pakistan’s Adeel Shafqat was crowned the overall gross champion, while players from the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Mexico, Jordan and China also claimed honours in their respective categories.

The tournament has evolved beyond a sporting competition, becoming a platform that connects people and cultures through golf.

Ghana on the World Stage

Louanges’ qualification adds another chapter to Ghana’s growing presence in international amateur golf.

Her journey also demonstrates the increasingly diverse nature of Ghana’s golfing community, where people from different nationalities and backgrounds come together through their love of the sport.

For Louanges, the opportunity carries a strong personal and national significance.

“I give all the glory to God for this incredible opportunity,” she said.

“To stand on the international stage representing Ghana is something I do not take for granted. I will go to Türkiye with gratitude, determination and the desire to make Ghana proud.”

Her qualification has also been warmly received by members of Ghana’s golfing community, who have celebrated her achievement and the opportunity it presents to showcase Ghanaian talent on the international stage.

As she prepares for Antalya, Louanges will not only be carrying her golf clubs. She will be carrying the hopes and support of the Ghanaian golfing community, while proudly acknowledging the Congolese heritage that forms an important part of her story.

From the fairways of Achimota to the international stage in Antalya, her journey is a reminder that sport has the unique ability to transcend borders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.