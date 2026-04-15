Harriet Nartey nominated for Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye

Harriet Nartey with the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana

Harriet Nartey, host of Diplomatic Affairs TV show and Chief Executive Officer of Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications Ltd. (DAMC), has been nominated to participate in the prestigious Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026.

A seasoned diplomatic journalist, Ms Nartey has twice served as Dean of the Press Corps at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Relations from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, she is widely recognised as one of the first journalists in Ghana to specialise in international relations and diplomatic reporting.

Her work has consistently highlighted Ghana’s foreign policy, Pan-Africanism, and bilateral and multilateral relations, positioning her as a respected figure within Ghana’s international community and at major global events.

Speaking on the upcoming forum, Huseyin Gungor, Ambassador of Türkiye to Ghana, described the event as an annual flagship initiative organised under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He emphasised that amid rising geopolitical tensions, shifting global power dynamics, trade barriers, and increasing pressure on multilateral systems, the forum is more relevant now than ever.

The 2026 edition of the forum is themed “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.” It aims to address emerging global challenges while shaping strategies for a better future. The theme highlights the importance of anticipating risks and opportunities, developing proactive strategies, and translating insights into meaningful action.

As global conflicts persist, polarisation deepens, and strategic rivalries intensify, the need for strengthened international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity has become increasingly urgent. The forum seeks to foster a more inclusive, fair, and effective international system.

The 5th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) is scheduled to take place from April 17–19, 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye. The event will convene global leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, business experts, media professionals, and civil society representatives.

Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings, participants will explore global trends, examine regional dynamics, exchange ideas, and share best practices for addressing pressing international issues.

The forum is expected to once again serve as a vital platform for fostering dialogue, rebuilding trust, and strengthening cooperation, ultimately helping to chart a path toward a more peaceful, stable, and resilient world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.