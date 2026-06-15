Heroic Cabo Verde clinch draw with Spain

Audio By Carbonatix
FIFA World Cup™ debutants Cabo Verde produced an extraordinary performance to secure a 0-0 draw with global heavyweights Spain.
A nation of just over 500,000 people, they held out against Luis de la Fuente’s star-studded team, recording a result which will reverberate around planet football.
Cabo Verde were superbly organised from back to front. While Spain predictably enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, they were frustrated for large periods by their spirited and fiercely-determined opponents.
La Roja’s clearest first-half opening came when Ferran Torres struck the crossbar after being set up by Marc Cucurella. The ball rebounded to Mikel Oyarzabal, whose instinctive header forced an outstanding save from Vozinha. The 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper was in inspired form, and he made a tremendous sprawling stop to keep out Aymeric Laporte’s header on the stroke of half-time.
The Blue Sharks had some sporadic forays into the attacking third, too, giving their defenders some much-needed respite.
Early in the second period, Fabian Ruiz curled an effort over the bar from range, but a Spanish onslaught did not materialise as Cabo Verde continued to stand firm.
On 71 minutes, De la Fuente called for Lamine Yamal off the bench – and the teenage sensation’s presence immediately changed the complexion of the game. Spain’s attacks now had an extra degree of dynamism and unpredictability, but Cabo Verde marshalled him well and gilt-edged chances still proved tough to come by.
Oyarzabal had another opportunity late in the piece, but shot off target as Cabo Verde held on to bank a sensational point.
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