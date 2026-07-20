Scaloni leaves news conference in tears talking about his future

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni left his post-match news conference in tears when talking about his future after Sunday's World Cup final defeat by Spain.

Scaloni, 48, was bidding to become only the second manager in history to retain the trophy after overseeing Argentina's 2022 triumph in Qatar.

But European champions Spain proved too strong, as Ferran Torres' extra-time strike gave Luis de la Fuente's side a 1-0 victory to add to their European crown.

Scaloni's contract expires in December and he was overcome with emotion when asked about his future.

"I will talk to the president," he said. "I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don't know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.

"I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it's only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through."

Scaloni talked through his tears, adding, "Bear with me, I don't know if I can continue".

"This place is wonderful, it is a dream place," he said. "We would never have imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place.

"In order to continue you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to create again."

He eventually stood up and apologised before leaving the room.

"It's really painful, I am very sorry."

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