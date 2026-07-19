Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup 

Spain are world champions once again after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive extra-time goal to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Torres struck in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to convert the rebound after an initial effort had been saved, handing La Roja their second World Cup crown and first since their triumph in South Africa in 2010.

The victory crowned a dominant Spanish performance in front of more than 80,000 spectators at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the European champions controlled possession, dictated the tempo and repeatedly tested Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who produced a string of outstanding saves to keep his side in the contest.

Argentina finished the match with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second bookable offence deep into second-half stoppage time, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side to battle through extra time a man short.

The South Americans struggled to impose themselves throughout the final and failed to register a single shot—on or off target—for the opening 115 minutes of the match as Spain's disciplined defence completely neutralised Lionel Messi and his teammates.

For Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, aged 65, the triumph made him the oldest coach to win the FIFA World Cup, adding another remarkable milestone to his coaching career.

The defeat marked a disappointing end to Argentina's title defence and what is widely expected to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance. At 39 years old, the Argentine captain became only the second player in history to appear in three FIFA World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player ever to feature in a World Cup final.

Spain's victory also secured a unique place in football history, making the country the first to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles. Luis de la Fuente's side also conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, the fewest ever by a World Cup-winning team, while extending their unbeaten run to 38 matches.

Individual award winners

Several Spanish stars were recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the tournament.

Golden Ball (Best Player): Rodri (Spain)

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Unai Simón (Spain)

Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals, becoming the first player to win the award twice.

Spain's triumph capped a remarkable tournament in which they overcame one of the strongest fields in World Cup history, while Argentina's hopes of retaining the title ended against a side that proved superior in virtually every department on football's biggest stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.