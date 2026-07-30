Invest in Ghana’s tourism and creative economy to create jobs – Tourism Minister

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on local and international investors to explore opportunities in Ghana’s tourism, hospitality and creative industries to accelerate economic growth and job creation.

She said strategic investments in areas such as hotels, tourism infrastructure, fashion, music and film could unlock the full potential of the sector and contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic transformation.

Speaking in an interview with One World Media USA Today, the minister highlighted the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to attract investment into the tourism and creative economy sectors, the ministry posted on social media.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the Volta region, encouraged Ghanaians to embrace domestic tourism by investing in and patronising local tourism destinations, stressing that the sector presents immense opportunities for sustainable development.

According to her, increased investment in tourism and the creative industries would enhance Ghana’s position as Africa’s gateway for heritage, culture, business and investment.

She added that the growth of the sector would provide employment opportunities for young people while promoting Ghana’s rich cultural identity globally.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.