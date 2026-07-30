National

Joy as Kristo Asafo Mission members celebrate Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s life at Gomoa Mpota

Source: Adomonline.com  
  30 July 2026 12:35pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Members of the Kristo Asafo Mission Church gathered at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region in a spirit of celebration to honour the life and legacy of their founder, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The funeral grounds were filled with songs of praise, thanksgiving and worship as church members sang and danced, expressing gratitude to God for the life and contributions of the late apostle.

Rather than focusing only on grief, many members described the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of a visionary leader whose influence went beyond the church to areas such as technology, agriculture and industrial development.

Dressed in colourful church outfits, members lifted their voices in thanksgiving, praising God for the years Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka spent on earth and the impact he made through his ministry and innovations.

Speaking to Adom News, some church members described the funeral as a historic and emotional moment. They expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission and former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for their roles in ensuring the late founder received a befitting farewell.

They said they were grateful that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was being honoured in a manner befitting his contribution to the church, Ghanaian innovation and national development.

According to them, the late apostle’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations, particularly through his commitment to self-reliance, creativity and technological advancement.

The funeral attracted hundreds of mourners, including members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, traditional leaders, public figures and admirers of the renowned inventor and industrialist.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies, was widely recognised for his pioneering work in engineering, automobile manufacturing and the promotion of local innovation.

His passing has attracted tributes from across the country, with many celebrating his contributions to Ghana’s religious, technological and industrial landscape. 

The funeral is also being held amid a legal dispute after the Accra High Court granted a 10-day interim injunction restraining Mrs. Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral arrangements.

The court order was issued to preserve the status quo while the substantive issues surrounding the arrangements are determined. Despite the injunction, mourners have continued to throng Gomoa Mpota, with funeral activities and tributes ongoing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group