Adwoa Safo breaks silence on shooting incident; Denies carrying gun

Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has strongly denied claims circulating on social media and other platforms that she was armed or discharged a firearm during the shooting incident that occurred at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena.

Speaking in a private interaction with journalists while receiving treatment following the incident, the former lawmaker described the allegations as false and misleading, insisting that she neither owns a gun nor has ever used one.

"I don't own a gun, I didn't shoot a gun and I will never shoot a gun," she stated.

According to her, she had visited her brother's residence solely in her capacity as a family member and with no intention of causing harm or provoking confrontation.

She explained that she arrived at the property alone and without any security escort, a decision she said reflected her belief that the matter was a family issue.

She, therefore, expressed surprise to hear what she called "propagandists" circulating falsehoods about owning a gun.

Rejects claims

Ms Safo also dismissed reports suggesting she rammed her vehicle into the gate of the residence before the shooting occurred.

She challenged journalists and the public to independently verify the condition of her vehicle, which is currently part of police investigations.

According to her, apart from bullet marks and damage caused by gunfire, the vehicle bears no signs of having been involved in any collision.

Medical assessment

The former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister disclosed that medical examinations conducted after the incident had revealed a disturbing development.

She said doctors had detected bullet pellets and shattered glass fragments lodged dangerously close to her brain.

The revelation comes amid growing public concern over the severity of the injuries she sustained during the incident.

Background

The shooting incident occurred on June 21, 2026, at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo in Kwabenya.

The incident is believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute over succession and leadership within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo.

A statement previously issued by the Kwadwo Safo family alleged that Mrs Safo had gone to serve a court injunction intended to halt a planned installation ceremony for her brother as leader of the church.

The family further alleged that gunshots were fired during the confrontation, leading to injuries and damage to property.

Arrests

Following the incident, the Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of Israel Kwadwo Safo and two other suspects to assist with investigations.

According to a police statement, Israel Safo reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on June 22 and was subsequently transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters.

Police said a search conducted on his vehicle and residence led to the retrieval of 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, loaded magazines and two Glock pistols, one of which was registered in his name.

Two other suspects, Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson, were also arrested in connection with the case.

The three are assisting investigators and are expected to appear before court as investigations continue.

The shooting has intensified public attention on the simmering succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

While one faction maintains that Israel Safo had been designated by the late founder as successor, another insists that subsequent directives altered the succession arrangement.

The dispute has generated legal challenges and competing claims over leadership of the church and its associated institutions.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the shooting remain ongoing as authorities seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine any criminal liability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.