‘Kantanka’s will didn’t grant Akofena control of his estate but…’ – Lawyer clarifies

The lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Mission and executor of the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s will, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, has clarified that the document did not assign control of the Kantanka companies or business empire to Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

His comments come after earlier reports suggested that Akofena, one of the sons of the late industrialist, had been named successor to the Kantanka Empire following remarks by Osebo the Zaraman after court proceedings.

However, according to Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, the will only named Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as head of the Kantanka family and entrusted him with responsibilities relating to the late Apostle’s body, burial and funeral arrangements.

The lawyer added that what was specifically bequeathed to Akofena included the late Apostle’s clothes, footwear and other personal apparel.

He explained that the will did not mention that Akofena was to take over the late industrialist’s companies, including Kantanka Automobile or other business interests.

“The empire is the companies and other institutions, but the will did not mention that. It mentioned the body, head of family and funeral arrangements,” he said.

He further explained that even if ownership of companies were to be transferred through a will, it would typically involve shares rather than direct control of a company.

He confirmed that the late Apostle did make provisions concerning shares of companies, but not all details of the will can immediately be disclosed publicly.

The lawyer noted that because the matter involves a private estate, its content will remain within the family and relevant parties.

Nonetheless, he assured that the original document of the will would be made available to the public at the appropriate time.

The lawyer also disclosed that although Adwoa Safo, a daughter of the industrialist, was not present during the court proceedings, her lawyers were in attendance.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions over the interpretation of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s will and the succession arrangements following his death.

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