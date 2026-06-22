Adwoa Safo was serving court injunction when shooting occurred – Family

Adwoa Safo

Former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was shot at while attempting to serve a court injunction on her younger brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, according to the Kwadwo Safo family.

This follows an escalation of the ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

A family statement said the incident occurred during efforts to halt a private ceremony reportedly intended to install Israel Safo as leader of the church founded by the late Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo.

According to the family, Adwoa Safo, who it described as the recognised head of the Kwadwo Safo family, was acting in connection with a court order obtained to restrain the ceremony when the shooting occurred.

The family said she is currently in stable condition and responding positively to treatment following the incident.

The latest confrontation stems from a deepening disagreement over who should succeed Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, who died on September 11, 2025.

According to the family, some elders of the church and Israel Safo had organised a private installation ceremony aimed at formally declaring him the new leader of the mission.

Before that, two members of the church had challenged the succession moves in court and secured an injunction seeking to prevent the event from taking place pending the resolution of legal questions surrounding the succession process.

The family said several attempts to serve the court documents on Israel Safo proved unsuccessful, prompting Adwoa Safo to personally deliver the injunction notice.

In its statement, the family alleged that the situation turned violent during the attempted service of the court process.

“During the encounter, Mr. Israel Safo discharged a firearm multiple times in her direction and also instructed associates at the scene to open fire on her vehicle,” the statement claimed.

Witness accounts cited by the family indicated that gunfire broke out at the venue, while reports circulating after the incident suggested that approximately 15 rounds of ammunition may have been discharged.

The family said the matter had been formally reported to the police and other state security agencies for investigation.

Long-Running Succession Tensions

The shooting allegation marks the most serious development yet in the succession battle that has gripped the Kristo Asafo Mission since the death of its founder.

According to the family, Apostle Kwadwo Safo had, in 2017, designated Israel Safo as his successor and entrusted him with substantial responsibilities within the church and several affiliated businesses.

However, the family claimed that the arrangement was later revoked in 2024 following concerns over the management of some entities linked to the mission and alleged departures from the vision and principles of the church's founder.

The statement further asserted that the late Apostle subsequently appointed Adwoa Safo as head of the family and established a succession framework that excluded Israel Safo from consideration for the top leadership position.

The family maintained that it does not recognise any installation or assumption of leadership that runs contrary to what it described as the founder's final directives.

Amid rising tensions, the family urged members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, supporters and the wider public to remain calm and allow the legal process to determine the issues in contention.

It also called on state institutions to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting allegations and ensure that those responsible are held accountable if wrongdoing is established.

The family stressed that the succession dispute should ultimately be resolved through lawful and constitutional means rather than confrontation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.