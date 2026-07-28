Adwoa Safo rejects brother’s reconciliation claim, says Kufuor meeting was about church leadership

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has rejected claims by her brother, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, that his meeting with former President John Agyekum Kufuor was intended to reconcile their strained relationship.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One on Tuesday, July 28, the former Gender Minister said the meeting with the former president was instead aimed at lobbying for support for her brother's bid to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission.

According to her, she had believed the family was making progress toward reconciliation after her brother reached out to her, adding that she welcomed the initiative and even offered him support.

She said she assisted him in several ways, including helping to pay his children's school fees, because she thought they had both committed to rebuilding their relationship.

"I thought we were on that same scale where there was peace, where there was reconciliation, where there was reunion," she said.

However, Ms Safo said she was later disappointed to discover that the engagement with former President Kufuor was not about restoring family ties.

"He went to President Kufuor not to seek reconciliation. He went to President Kufuor to talk to me to make him the leader of the church," she stated.

She maintained that the decision on who succeeds as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission does not rest with her, stressing that the matter must be determined by the church's established processes and the wishes expressed by their late father before his passing.

According to her, she cannot support her brother's leadership ambition because there were directives left by Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka that must be respected.

Her remarks come in response to claims by Nana Safo Akofena that he had made several attempts to reconcile with his sister amid disagreements over the funeral arrangements for their late father.

Nana Akofena, who leads the Kristo Asafo Mission, has said he sought the intervention of prominent personalities, including religious and traditional leaders, to help restore peace within the family.

The disagreement has also spilled over into preparations for the funeral of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

While the Kristo Asafo Mission has previously stated that it had not been officially informed of an agreed date for the burial, Ms Safo has insisted that the arrangements have been finalised.

She has announced that the funeral will commence on Thursday, July 30, with the remaining rites to follow thereafter.

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