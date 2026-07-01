Minority Women’s Caucus condemns attack on Adwoa Safo, demands full police probe

The Minority Women’s Caucus in Parliament has strongly condemned the reported violent attack on former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, during a family-related event in Kwabenya.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the caucus described the incident as disturbing and called for a full investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“We unequivocally condemn every form of violence against women, irrespective of the circumstances under which it occurs. No woman should be subjected to intimidation, assault or the use of firearms in the course of exercising her lawful rights or participating in family or public affairs,” the statement said.

The caucus expressed solidarity with the former legislator, wishing her a speedy recovery and commending the Ghana Police Service for its initial response to the incident.

It urged investigators to handle the matter professionally and without bias, stressing that justice must be seen to be done.

“As women legislators, we stand in solidarity with Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo and wish her a full and speedy recovery from the injuries she sustained,” it added.

The statement further called on authorities to ensure a thorough probe, insisting that anyone found culpable must face the full rigours of the law.

The caucus also used the incident to highlight the broader issue of violence against women, urging public vigilance and collective action to prevent such occurrences in society.

It said it will continue to advocate for the protection, dignity and safety of women across the country, while encouraging peaceful resolution of disputes.

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