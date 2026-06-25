‘My late father would be gutted and disappointed’—Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts to Kwabenya incident

Kwadwo Safo Junior, a son of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and brother of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed sorrow over the recent shooting incident at the family's Kwabenya residence, saying their late father would be "gutted and very disappointed" by the violence that has erupted amid the family's succession dispute.

Speaking at a press conference organised by concerned supporters of the former MP on Thursday, June 25, Kwadwo Safo appealed for unity within the Kristo Asafo family, warning that the public feud and violence could have lasting consequences for the legacy and institutions established by their late father.

"Wherever my father is resting now, he would be deeply saddened and extremely disappointed," he said.

"With what has happened, I want to tell members of Kristo Asafo that if we remain divided, it is our father's name and legacy that we are tarnishing. After laying our father to rest, if we seek support from investors to help grow the company, they may be reluctant to assist us. Whatever is happening now will have repercussions for all of us."

His remarks come days after a shooting incident at the late Apostle's residence in Kwabenya, where Sarah Adwoa Safo sustained injuries after armed security personnel allegedly opened fire during a confrontation over access to the premises.

Recounting the events leading up to the shooting, Kwadwo Safo disclosed that he had been scheduled to accompany his sister to the family residence but was prevented from doing so by an unexpected illness, a circumstance he believes may have saved his life.

He explained that the purpose of their visit was not to cause confrontation but to request that the planned ceremony be delayed until all siblings were present.

According to him, the family had agreed to honour whatever decision their late father had made regarding succession.

"Everyone knows that I go almost everywhere with Adwoa Safo," he said.

"When she called to tell me she was going there, she said, 'Kwadwo, contact our other siblings and let them know we are meeting there. We all agreed that whatever decision our father made regarding his successor, we would stand by it. Whoever he chose, we would be the ones to enstool that person, gather around them, and take a photograph together because it was our father who made that choice.'"

"That was the main purpose of our visit."

He said his sister instructed him to mobilise the other siblings so they could jointly ask organisers of the ceremony to postpone the event until the entire family was present, particularly as preparations were still underway for their father's 40-day funeral rites.

"My sister called and said, 'Kwadwo, let us go there and tell them that since some of our siblings are absent, it would not be appropriate to proceed.' "They should wait for all of us because we have about 40 days until our father's funeral."

Kwadwo Safo became emotional as he reflected on how narrowly he escaped being caught up in the violence.

"When the Honourable called that we should meet there, for just one funny reason; if I had been there… I called one of our cousins, and I would have sat at the back with Adwoa while he drove us there."

"So it was either the gunshot would have touched me, and the Honourable, or the Honourable would have died in my arms."

He revealed that moments before leaving to join his sister, he developed a sudden stomach upset and was forced to return home instead.

"When I was about to get on the pickup and meet her so that we could go together, all of a sudden, I had a stomach upset, so I had to go back," he said.

The police have assured the public that investigations into the shooting are ongoing and have urged all parties to refrain from speculation while authorities establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

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