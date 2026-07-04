Kristo Asafo dispute centres on my father’s final directives, not inheritance — Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has dismissed claims that the ongoing disagreement surrounding the Kristo Asafo Mission is rooted in a struggle for leadership or a contest over her late father's estate, maintaining that her involvement is solely to ensure that the final wishes of Apostle Kwadwo Safo are respected.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, following what she described as an assassination attempt on her life on June 21, the former legislator said widespread public commentary had created a false impression about the issues at stake.

According to her, the controversy has nothing to do with any personal desire to assume control of the Kristo Asafo Church or to lay claim to family property.

“The matter at hand is neither about any aspiration on my part to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, nor does it concern a dispute over church property or, for that matter, inheritance,” she said.

Ms Safo stressed that throughout her career she had deliberately chosen to build her own life and livelihood, insisting that she had never depended on her father's assets for personal advancement.

“I have never sought to draw wealth or personal gain from my late father’s estate or properties but have for many years, even before the passing of our dear dad, chosen to walk a path defined by integrity, contentment, independence and self-determined effort,” she said.

She explained that the central issue relates to amendments made to the constitution of the Kristo Asafo Church at the direction of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in 2024.

According to her, those constitutional changes removed Israel Kwadwo Safo from the leadership of the church and subsequently appointed her as head of the Kantanka family in February 2025.

Ms Safo said her late father personally instructed her, shortly before his death, to ensure that the constitutional changes were respected and implemented.

“On his death bed, my dad instructed me to ensure that this provision was expressly upheld, and I consider it my duty and responsibility to honour that directive as his first child,” she said.

She further sought to dispel suggestions that the estate of the Kristo Asafo founder lacks legal direction, insisting that Apostle Kwadwo Safo left behind a valid testament detailing how his estate should be administered.

“It is also important to state clearly that my dad did not die intestate. He left a valid Will, which I believe sets out definitive provisions for the administration of his estate, including his properties and inheritance, all of which will be properly addressed and given effect upon the formal reading and execution of same,” she said.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said her overriding concern remains ensuring that justice is served for her late father, the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Church.

She reiterated her commitment to carrying out what she described as the final instructions of Apostle Kwadwo Safo, while urging the public not to misconstrue the issues surrounding the dispute as a contest for power or inheritance.

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