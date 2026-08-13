We will finish abandoned E-Blocks to end waste of taxpayers’ money – Mahama

The Aflao Community Day School's uncompleted E-Block

President John Mahama has pledged to continue and complete abandoned E-Block school projects across the country as part of his government’s efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

He said his administration had made funds available to complete 30 of the facilities this year, signalling a renewed push to address infrastructure gaps in the education sector.

President Mahama made the remarks during his ongoing tour of the Upper East Region, where he commissioned an E-Block facility as part of his engagements in the region.

"In this year's budget, we made provision for the completion of thirty of the abandoned E-Blocks. Any project in which the government has sunk money already, and if it is not finished, it is a waste of the tax payer's money.

And so we are going to finish the E-Blocks that we started in batches," he said.

The E-Block facilities form part of the Community Day Senior High School (CDSHS) project, which was introduced under John Mahama's first administration to provide modern educational infrastructure and increase access to secondary education, particularly in underserved communities.

According to President Mahama, completing the abandoned facilities would help expand access to quality secondary education and provide an improved learning environment for students.

He expressed optimism that the completion of the 30 E-Block facilities would contribute to improving access to secondary education and help reduce pressure on existing schools.

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