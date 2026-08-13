Mahama promises to complete Upper East Airport within 24 months

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Upper East Region that construction of the long-awaited Upper East Regional Airport will be completed within 24 months once work begins.

President Mahama gave the assurance on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after inspecting the site earmarked for the airport as part of his visit to the region.

He said the project is currently at the procurement stage and expressed optimism that construction would commence before the end of the year.

“The project is 24 months and I have been following the process of the procurement. I want us to let it go quickly.”

President Mahama said the Upper East airport forms part of government’s broader plan to expand airport infrastructure across the country.

He disclosed that similar projects are planned for Wa and Sunyani, making a total of three airports to be developed.

“There are three airports we will be building. Wa is getting a new airport, the Upper East is getting an airport and then Sunyani is also getting a new airport.”

The President said he was hopeful that the procurement process would be completed in time for construction to begin before the end of the year.

He further revealed that although the official construction period is 24 months, the contractors had indicated that the project could be completed earlier.

“Even though they have given 24 months, the contractors assure us that they can do it in a shorter time than that.”

President Mahama said he would return to the region with traditional leaders and residents to officially cut the sod for construction of the airport once all processes have been completed.

The airport is expected to improve air connectivity in the Upper East Region and support economic and commercial activities in the area.

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