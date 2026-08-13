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Mazda Demio catches fire during welding work in Suhum

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  13 August 2026 4:37pm
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A Mazda Demio caught fire while welding work was being carried out underneath the vehicle at Opra Mini Pub in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region on Tuesday, August 11.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded to the incident, with a six-member crew arriving at the scene at 1:31 p.m.

The fire started after a welding electrode being used beneath the vehicle came into contact with the vehicle's fuel pipe.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control four minutes after arriving, at 1:35 p.m., and extinguished it completely at 1:56 p.m.

The vehicle, with registration number GX 7810-20, sustained partial damage. An electrical twin cable was also damaged in the incident.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

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