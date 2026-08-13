Mahama to provide Paga school with new bus, challenges students to achieve 100% WASSCE results

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to give a brand-new 60-seater bus to a school in Paga to support teaching and learning activities.

Speaking at Paga in the Upper East Region on Thursday, August 13, as part of his ongoing engagements with citizens across the country, Mahama said the bus would be provided as part of efforts to improve the school’s facilities and create a better learning environment for students.

“I’m going to give you a 60-seater bus for this school. A brand-new 60-seater bus for this school.”

The President urged the school authorities to work towards making the institution a centre of excellence, stressing that the success of the school would ultimately be measured by the academic performance of its students.

“It’s not just about the brick and mortar and building the school. This school will be judged by the outcome of what the students become.”

President Mahama challenged the students and school authorities to target a 100 per cent pass rate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“I want to see that the children here pass 100%.”

He said the bus would be provided even before the completion of the planned dormitory facilities for the school.

“You’ll get a bus even before the dormitory blocks are built.”

The President said the government’s investment in educational infrastructure must translate into improved learning outcomes and better academic performance.

He encouraged school authorities to make effective use of the new facilities and logistics to ensure that students receive quality education and achieve strong results.

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