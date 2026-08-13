Mulan Smart Educational Center to launch emotional and social intelligence framework

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Mulan Smart Educational Center is set to launch the Pyramid Emotional and Social Intelligence Framework on Friday, August 14, 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening emotional, social and developmental learning among children.
The initiative, being introduced in partnership with the Pyramid Model Consortium USA, is described by the school as the first introduction of the framework in West Africa.
Chief Executive Officer of Mulan Smart Educational Center and Autism Advocate, Mrs Thara Brigitte Mills, said the partnership forms part of the school’s efforts to promote inclusive, child-centred education.
The framework places emotional and social development alongside academic learning, with a focus on skills such as self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, communication, collaboration, responsible decision-making and healthy relationship-building.
According to the school, the approach is intended to help children develop the resilience and interpersonal skills needed to navigate school, family life and their communities.
Mulan Smart Educational Center said the initiative reflects its commitment to creating learning environments where children, regardless of their abilities or learning styles, can develop academically, socially and emotionally.
The school said evidence from social-emotional learning programmes indicates that strengthening children's emotional and social competencies can contribute to improved classroom behaviour, stronger relationships, better problem-solving and academic outcomes.
It also believes such approaches can support family engagement and promote more inclusive learning environments for children with diverse developmental and learning needs.
The launch is expected to bring together educators, parents, child development specialists, policymakers, healthcare practitioners, development partners and advocates for inclusive education.
A key feature of the event will be the expected participation of Dr Rob Corso, Executive Director of the Pyramid Model Consortium in the United States.
He is expected to share insights into the Pyramid Model and its application in improving outcomes for children, families and educators.
Participants will also be introduced to the philosophy behind the framework, its proposed implementation strategy and its potential application within Ghana's education system.
Mrs Mills said the initiative forms part of Mulan Smart Educational Center's broader vision of becoming a centre of excellence for neurodiversity and inclusive education.
She said the school wants to create an environment where every child is recognised for their individual strengths and supported to reach their potential.
The introduction of the framework is expected to stimulate discussions around emotional intelligence, inclusive education and holistic child development in Ghana and the wider West African region.
The organisers also expect the initiative to deepen collaboration between Ghanaian and US institutions on evidence-based approaches to children's social, emotional and developmental wellbeing.
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