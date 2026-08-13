Mahama announces plans to complete 30 abandoned E-block school projects across Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to complete 30 abandoned E-block school projects across the country as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and expand access to secondary education.

Speaking at Paga in the Upper East Region on August 13, as part of his ongoing engagements with citizens across the country, President Mahama said the government had made provision in the 2026 budget to complete the abandoned projects, arguing that leaving projects on which public funds had already been spent amounted to a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Any project into which government has sunk money already, if you don't finish it, it is a waste of the taxpayers' money.”

He said the Paga Senior High School was among the abandoned E-block projects selected for completion and had now been transformed into a modern educational facility.

President Mahama noted that students at the school had previously been using part of the facility under difficult conditions but would now have access to a more suitable learning environment.

“This school is one of them. We finished it. The children were using part of the facility in very, very terrible conditions. Today they have a very beautiful brand-new school which will improve their learning and outcome.”

The President directed the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to fast-track the provision of furniture and other equipment required for the school to operate fully.

He said completing the 30 abandoned E-block projects was part of the government’s broader commitment to ensuring that investments already made in education infrastructure were put to productive use.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.